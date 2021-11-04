Belarus obtains gas from Russia 7-10 times cheaper than in European spot markets - Putin

SEVASTOPOL, November 4. /TASS/. Belarus acquires Russian gas at the prices that are three or four times lower compared to long-term contracts with third countries, and 7-10 times lower than in the European spot markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"You are aware what is happening on oil and gas markets around the world now. Currently, the Republic of Belarus is receiving gas from Russia seven, eight, or even - at times - nine, ten times cheaper than in European spot markets," he stressed.

"And even in comparison with the supplies to our consumers under Gazprom’s long-term contracts, it is three or four times cheaper," the Russian president noted.