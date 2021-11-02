Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan, Russia discussed transit potential — press service

NUR-SULTAN, November 2. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin discussed issues of strengthening the transit potential of two states at the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow, the press service of the Kazakhstan’s Cabinet said on Tuesday.

"Askar Mamin and Mikhail Mishustin discussed in the Coordination Center of the Russian Government issues of advance development of the transport infrastructure, strengthening of transit potential of the two countries and regional transport interrelations, including within the framework of Western Europe - Western China, North - South corridors and other routes in the space of the Eurasian Economic Union," the press service said.

Prime Minister discussed prospects of building up cooperation in trade and economic, finance and investment, transit transport, agricultural, petrochemical and gas chemical, energy and space spheres and projects as part of industrial cooperation. "Current issues of interaction in the Eurasian Economic Union format were reviewed, along with joint measures to combat COVID-19 spread and mitigation of pandemic consequences for economies of the two countries," the press service said.

Mamin noted strong dynamics of development of trade-economic relations and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia on the back of proactive recovery of national economies of the two countries. "The trade turnover between the countries surged by 27% to $14.7 bln over eight months of this year. The parties intend to bring this figure to $20 bln as of 2021 year-end," the press service added.