Russian tycoon Tinkov reaches agreement with US Department of Justice

NEW YORK, September 18. /TASS/. Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov has reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice regarding his tax fraud case, according to court documents uploaded to the database of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

According to the document, the sides submitted a joint request to the judge, saying they had reached an agreement to settle the case.

The sides requested the judge to appoint a court session on October 1.

The judge is yet to formally grant the request. A spokesperson for Tinkov has not yet responded to a TASS request about the agreement’s details.

In late February 2020, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) submitted a claim with a court in London against Tinkov accusing him of filing a false tax return and underreporting his income, when he renounced his US citizenship in 2013. Cumulatively, he faces up to six years in prison on US federal charges.