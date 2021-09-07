UAE, Russia negotiating increase in number of direct flights between countries, says envoy

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The issue of increasing the number of direct flights between the United Arab Emirates and Russia may be resolved shortly, UAE Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Ahmed Al-Jaber said in an interview with TASS, adding that Moscow and Abu Dhabi are addressing the issue.

An increase in the number of direct flights with Russia is a prior task for the country, the diplomat noted. "Transport ministries of the two countries, as well as relevant departments, constantly hold talks, consultations on that issue. Of course, the number of today’s direct flights does not satisfy the existing demand, given the growing number of Russians willing to visit the UAE, as well as the citizens of the UAE who want to come to Russia as well. I think the issue will be resolved in the near future," he said.

The necessity to increase the number of flights shortly is also due to approaching of the date of holding the Expo 2020 that will kick off on October 1, the diplomat said.

He also noted an increase in the number of tourists from the UAE that visited Russia this year. "In the first quarter of this year 1,031 citizens of the UAE visited Russia," he said, adding that the country’s citizens "like to visit Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Grozny.".