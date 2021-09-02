Production of disposable plastic goods to be banned in Russia in 2024, says minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The production of disposable plastic goods and packaging is planned to be finally banned in Russia in 2024, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"We suggest that the ban be introduced gradually for producers to have time to adjust. In 2024 it should be final," he said.

The list of 28 goods, which production is planned to be banned, has been submitted to the Industry and Trade Ministry for approval, Kozlov added.

The minister expects the process of refusal from respective goods to be quite easy in Russia. "There is an alternative option for each item. However, it does not mean that special technologies are necessary for its production. We suggest that nontransparent plastic bottles be replaced with transparent ones that are easily recycled," he explained.

Earlier, the Russian environmental operator compiled a list of 28 disposable plastic goods and packaging items recommended to be banned in the country. The list includes disposable plastic straws, disposable plates, glasses, tableware utensils, lids, coffee capsules, cotton swabs, non-transparent and colored bottles made of thermoplastic polyester, boxes and packs for tobacco products, blister packaging (except for medicines), packaging for chicken and quail eggs, several types of bags: doypacks, flow packs, jar-shaped packs, sachet bags, and mesh bags for vegetables and fruits.

