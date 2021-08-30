Telegram founder slams Apple, Google for censorship

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Founder of the Telegram messenger Pavel Durov criticized Apple and Google for censorship of information and applications on mobile phones.

"Today, Apple and Google censor information and apps on our phones while Visa and Mastercard limit what goods and services we can pay for. Every year we give up more power and control over our lives to a handful of unaccountable corporate executives we didn't elect," Durov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Most of us willingly carry tracking devices - our phones - and allow corporations to use our private data to target us with content that keeps us distracted with low-quality entertainment," he added.