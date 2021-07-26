Russian PM pledges to develop policies to ensure LNG supplies to Kuril Islands

ITURUP /Sakhalin Region/, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin pledged on Monday that the country’s government together with the authorities of the Sakhalin Region would develop a set of policies to ensure supplies of liquified natural gas to enterprises and citizens of the Kuril Islands.

Speaking with fishermen in the Kitovoye settlement on Iturup, PM noted that there is a low-tonnage LNG plant on Sakhalin. "As of today, the construction of facilities for supplies to the Kuril Islands, in particular, is suggested. However, infrastructure is required here to deliver LNG," he said.

There exists a similar project for the island of Kunashir as well, with LNG supplies planned to start in three years, Mishustin added.

"LNG is probably the best option today given the current global green energy requirements. That is an excellent solution, there are such plans," he noted.

The Russian authorities are discussing the possibility of introducing a duty-free zone regime on the Kuril Islands, Prime Minister also said.

It is required to help enterprises import necessary equipment and other goods, PM explained.