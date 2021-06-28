Ikea launches food delivery in Moscow using Sbermarket

MOSCOW, June 28. / TASS /. The Swedish retail chain Ikea has launched the delivery of Swedish food products in Moscow using the online service Sbermarket, the retailer said in a statement on Monday. "Customers can order about 80 items from the Swedish Products store," the statement said. Food delivery works in test mode and is available only for residents of Moscow within the Moscow Ring Road. By the end of July, the service will also start working for Ikea Dybenko, Ikea Adygea-Kuban, Ikea Rostov-on-Don, Ikea Ufa, Ikea Nizhny-Novgorod, and Ikea Samara stores.

As part of the development of the project with Sbermarket in July, it is planned to launch the delivery of ready-made Ikea meals "Ikea". "It will be carried out from Ikea City Mosaic, Ikea Dybenko, Ikea Adygea-Kuban, and Ikea Samara stores. The test delivery period will last until March 31, 2022, after which a decision will be made on the possible scaling of the project," the company said.

There are 14 Ikea stores in the largest Russian cities. Sbermarket was created based on Instamart, an online delivery service that joined the Sber ecosystem in November 2019. Since January 2021, Sberbank has been the majority shareholder of the company. The service provides delivery from 66 retail chains.