McDonald's to invest up to 10 billion rubles in Russia in 2021 — CEO

ST.PETERSBURG, June 4. / TASS /. By the end of 2021, McDonald's plans to invest about 10 bln rubles into the Russian economy, as well as open 82 enterprises throughout Russia, Marc Carena, General Director of McDonald's in Russia, said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday

McDonald's plans to invest about 10 bln rubles in the Russian economy by the end of 2021. Russia has long become a strategically important market for McDonald's. We invest in the Russian economy more than other fast-food chains, and we also deduct the largest share of taxes for the entire QSR segment. According to our calculations, by the end of the year we will transfer up to 24 bln rubles in taxes into the Russian budget," Carena said.

In addition, in 2021, the company plans to open 82 enterprises throughout Russia, including the expected expansion of the network in the Far East. Also, McDonald's will expand its staff, hiring up to 6,000 new employees by the end of the year. As part of the SPIEF, McDonald's signed agreements with six Russian regions - Kaluga, Novgorod and Samara regions, St. Petersburg, Moscow and the Moscow region. The agreements provide for the opening of new businesses, the creation of new jobs, the development of links with local suppliers and the implementation of practices for separate collection and recycling of waste.

