Russia ready to implement projects similar to Nord Stream 2 with other states

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue implementing projects similar to Nord Stream 2 with other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"We are ready to continue implementing similar high-tech projects with our European and other partners. We expect the logic of mutual benefit to inevitably have the upper hand over various types of artificial barriers of the current political situation," he said.

President expects multi-partner projects to become a notable factor of revival, development of the global economy. "Obviously, now, at the stage of post-crisis recovery, it is important not only to get to a sustainable trajectory of growth but also to use the opening opportunities, to efficiently develop competitive advantages, the scientific and technological potential. Meanwhile, it is extremely important to keep, strengthen business, investment ties between countries. We are grateful to all our partners for the joint work that is underway amid the pandemic and amid the challenging situation in international relations," Putin explained.

Pipelaying for Nord Stream 2’s first string successfully completed

Earlier, Putin said at the plenary session that the laying of pipes for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was successfully completed on Friday.

"I am happy to announce that today, two and a half hours ago, the laying of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was successfully completed. The work on the second string is continuing. The entire line of work, including the offshore section, has been finished," Putin announced at the plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The pipe has been laid from the German side and from the Russian side. They need to lift them [the pipes] up and weld them together and that’s all. But the laying as such has been completed," President Putin specified.

The plenary session’s participants greeted this news with a round of applause.

The head of state also added that this week the Russian linear part of the gas route to the Slavyanskaya compressor station was finished.

"This station, one of the most powerful in the world, is the starting point of the new gas pipeline. Gas has been supplied to Slavyanskaya, so that means that Gazprom is ready to fill Nord Stream 2 with gas. This route will directly connect the gas transmission systems of Russia and Germany," Putin revealed.

"[Nord Stream 2], just like Nord Stream 1, will provide for Europe's energy security and reliable supply to European consumers in general. I would add that this project is highly cost-effective and fully complies with the most stringent environmental standards and technical requirements," the Russian leader emphasized.