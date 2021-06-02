Nord Stream 2 construction to be completed — commercial director

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, the Swiss-based operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, is positive about the progress of the project’s implementation and is confident the pipeline will be completed, Commercial Director of the company Reinhard Ontyd said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday.

"This gas pipeline will be ready. I can say we have a good state of affairs to date. We did a good job," the top manager said.

The company believes the situation around the Nord Stream 2 project is more positive than a year ago, the commercial director also pointed out. "Slightly better than a year ago," Ontyd said, speaking about the implementation environment for the project.

The top manager added that he hoped the tradeoff on the project would be found. "A certain floor decision will be found - this is an important step. An important message for us but also an important message for Berlin. We also expect something from you," he said.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, 95% of Nord Stream 2 has been finished.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held this year from June 2 to 5.