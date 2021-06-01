Lukashenko claims he discussed Belavia flights to Crimea during meeting with Putin

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that the government of Belarus and the Russian side will look into opening flights to Crimea, BelTA reported Tuesday.

"Ukraine has closed its sky for us. We have our own resort in Crimea, in Miskhora, where people used to travel, to fly to all the time," he said, according to the report. "I don’t think there will be problems here - oh well, there are more open states that we can always get to Crimea through."

According to Lukashenko, he told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Sochi: "think about how we can get to Crimea. We can’t go through Poland, after all - they don’t let us through either."

According to the report, Lukashenko has already ordered relevant agencies to devise flights to Crimea.

On May 29, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the issue of organization of Belavia flights to Crimea was not discussed during the meeting in Sochi.