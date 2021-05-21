Bitcoin price down by over 17%

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin extended losses to $33,670 (-17.12%) during the trading session, according to the data provided by the Coindesk portal as of 0:18 am Moscow time.

As of 00:30 am, the price of Bitcoin was down by 11.99% at $35,754.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.