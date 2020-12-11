Construction of Nord Stream 2 resumes

MOSCOW, December 11. / TASS /. The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline resumed on December 11; the Fortuna barge will carry out the pipe laying in the exclusive economic zone of Germany, Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the pipeline construction, told reporters on Friday.

The pipelayer Fortuna will lay a 2.6-kilometer section of the gas pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany in waters at the depth of less than 30 meters. All construction work is carried out in full accordance with the permits received, the company said.