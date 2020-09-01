Glonass satellites manufacturer says suffered financial losses due to pandemic

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company, Russia’s manufacturer of Glonass, Gonets and other communications satellites, has suffered financial losses because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company’s director general, Nikolai Toesoyedov, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Of course, we have suffered financial losses but exact calculations will be done later, he said.

According to Testoyedov, the company obeyed by all the requirements of Russia’s sanitary watchdog concerning operation amid the pandemic. "After the first lockdowns were announced from March 28, only 410 out of our entire 8,500 staff were working during the first week. These workers ensured essential loads and did most important works. Further on, we involved more people and practically resumed routine operation from May 12, but for those on leave," he said, adding that the company focused efforts on the contracts to be implemented this year, including the state defense order.

"Notably, we managed to keep the pace of work on each of these contracts when we were working in restricted numbers. It’s another matter that we now have to catch up with the pace on other contracts. And we will do it," he noted.