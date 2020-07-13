MOEX Russia, RTS indexes falling by end of trading day

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian exchange indexes ended the trading day in the red on Monday. The MOEX Russia Index dropped by 1.22% to 2,766.79 points at the close of today’s trade on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS index lost 0.9% and declined to 1,234.5 points.

The dollar declined by 0.07% to 70.01 rubles. The euro rose by 0.59% and amounted to 80.35 rubles.

Brent oil futures with settlement in September 2020 fell by 1.41% on the London’s ICE to $42.65 per barrel.

The dynamics of Western exchanges supported Russian stocks. "Key indices in Europe added within 1.4% in Europe toward the evening, while Down Jones and S&P500 added 1.7% and 1.4% respectively in the US after first hours of trading," Bogdan Zvarich from Promsvyazbank says in a comment.

The demand for assets of developing countries can be moderate in coming future, experts say. "Investors await an OPEC announcement after JMMC meeting on Tuesday or Wednesday on the official closure of the ‘tough’ phase of the deal and production quotas increase since August by 2 mln barrels to 7.7 mln barrels per day," Alexander Osin from Freedom Finance says.

Investors feel pressure of the virus factor and negative statistics, Reassessment of risks for the global economy may continue on the global trading platforms tomorrow, especially if statistics sounds alarming, the expert said.

The MOEX Russia Index can be in the range of 2,750-2,815 points on Tuesday, BCS Premier forecasts. Freedom Finance believes the closing range for tomorrow is 2,745-2,800 points.