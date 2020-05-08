China to set up cross-border pilot e-commerce zone in Hainan's Sanya

HAIKOU, May 8. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya has become one of the cities where, according to the Chinese government's plan, they intend to create a cross-border integrated pilot e-commerce zone, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the news outlet, in total, the Chinese State Council approved the creation of 46 such zones all over the country. The government pointed out that during the construction of these experimental zones it is necessary to fully use the experience of similar projects already implemented in China, as well as to promote the modernization and introduction of e-commerce industry to a new level.

The country's leadership also urged to establish the basis for promoting foreign trade and attracting foreign capital. At the same time, the pilot zones should work in conformity with the basis of the principles of chain security and trade transactions, as well as guaranteeing the high quality of imported and exported goods. Moreover, the government called for the creation and development of a mechanism for managing and further digitalizing the sector of e-commerce.

The province's development

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.