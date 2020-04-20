Putin certain cooperation between Russia, US on fighting coronavirus will continue

NOVO OGARYOVO, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a contract on ventilator components, signed with the US, adding that the cooperation of the two countries will continue.

"The next day after our military transport plane landed in New York, carrying equipment and protective gear, we signed a contract with our American partners on shipment of air flow sensors, required for the production of ventilators in Russia," the president said.

The Russian leader pointed towards cooperation with Italy as an example. "We sent there our military medics and sent equipment via civilian agencies, too. But this is not a one-way street — we buy pressure sensors from Italy, which are necessary for the production of the ventilators. And this cooperation keeps growing," Putin underscored.

"There are things we do from scratch, and we do them efficiently: for example, we have never produced single-use breathing circuits for the ventilators, and now one of our companies began to produce [them]," Putin said. "Throughout April, 80,000 pieces will be made; since May, the company will achieve a monthly production of 200,000 pieces."

"This work will continue in all fields," the president pledged.