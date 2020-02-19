US sanctions against Rosneft Trading will not affect Russia-Venezuela relations — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, February 19. /TASS/. US sanctions against Rosneft Trading, a subsidiary of Russian state-run oil company Rosneft for selling Venezuelan oil, are illegal and will not affect relations between Moscow and Caracas, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Such restrictions, which we consider illegal from the point of international law, can in no way affect our bilateral relations with Venezuela," he said responding to a relevant question.

"On the contrary, they [the relations] are evolving and will continue to evolve," he added.

Peskov recalled that Rosneft had already voiced their intention to consider a possibility to defend the company’s interests in court as well as to use other available mechanisms.

"All measures will be taken in this respect," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.