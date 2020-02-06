Chairman of Russian Accounts Chamber meets with new US ambassador

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin has said that he discussed with new US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan bilateral cooperation and the work of the Russian Accounts Chamber as the chair of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

"New US Ambassador John Sullivan has visited the Accounts Chamber. We exchanged information on cooperation between our countries and on the work of the Accounts Chamber as the chair of INTOSAI. We expressed mutual hope for easing sanctions in the future. The ambassador plays hockey, and this will help him in his work in Russia," Kudrin wrote on his official Twitter account on Thursday.