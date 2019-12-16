Moscow court suspends Twitch.tv’s broadcasts of English Premier League games

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has suspended the Twitch.tv live streaming service’s broadcasts of the English Premier League games as an interim measure of protection in a lawsuit filed by Rambler Internet Holding, part of the Rambler Group, a court spokesperson told TASS.

"The Rambler Internet Holding LLC has found its content (the live broadcasts of the English Premier League games) on the Twitch Interactive website and requested that the Moscow City Court take interim measures of protection for the company to be able to file a lawsuit within 15 days. The Moscow City Court has introduced the interim measures," the court spokesperson pointed out.

According to him, the ban concerns the 2019-2022 seasons of the English Premier League. The court first considered a request to prevent the website from using the plaintiff’s content, prohibiting the defendant from broadcasting games.

The Moscow City Court temporarily introduced the interim protective measures in the lawsuit concerning the safeguarding of the exclusive rights for audiovisual works on August 13, the court spokesperson noted. Fifteen days later, Rambler Internet Holding filed a lawsuit with the court.

The next court hearing is scheduled to take place on December 20.