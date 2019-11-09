Putin suggests drafting moral standards for human interaction with artificial intelligence

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Moral standards of human interaction with artificial intelligence should be drawn up, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the AI Journey conference in Moscow on Saturday.

"Discussion is currently underway on social aspects and implications of the use of artificial intelligence. It is a very important issue," the Russian president said.

"I suggest that the professional community and companies should contemplate drawing up a set of moral rules for interaction between humans and artificial intelligence," he said recalling that "human beings are the highest value."

"Technology must not be invented for the sake of technology," he stressed. "Our main goal is sustainable and harmonious development, a higher life quality and new opportunities for citizens."

According to the president, artificial intelligence is transforming into a factor of public development, having a growing influence on the labor market and daily life of people.