Russia in talks with Serbia on delivering SSJ 100 — official

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company and Serbia's airline Air Serbia are in talks on the possibility of supplying Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ 100) aircraft, First Deputy Head of the Russian Government Office Sergey Prikhodko told reporters ahead of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's official visit to Serbia.

"The issue of supplying Russian-made aircraft to Serbia is being discussed in several formats. In particular, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company is working with Serbia's airline Air Serbia on the issue of updating the airline's fleet by purchasing Russia's Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft," Prikhodko said.

The possibility of establishing a service center for SSJ 100 in the Belgrade airport is also being considered, he added. "In June, the Serbian side has completed the process of certification for technical servicing of Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft in accordance with requirements of the European Aviation Safety Agency," Prikhodko noted.

In the future, Air Serbia may also be interested in purchasing Russia's MS-21 aircraft which is currently at the stage of pre-certification trials, he said.