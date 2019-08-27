Russia granted right to supply beef to Brazil, says agricultural watchdog

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian producers have been granted the right to supply beef to Brazil, the agricultural watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A veterinary certificate was signed during the bilateral meeting of Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision and the Secretariat for Plant and Animal Protection of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply of Brazil on export of beef and beef products," the regulator said, adding that supplies from Russia to Brazil as supported by the certificate may start immediately.

The watchdog added that first efforts to obtain permits to supply Russian beef and beef products to Brazil were made in 2015.