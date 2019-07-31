Moldovan president plans to visit Moscow in late August to discuss gas deliveries

CHISINAU, July 31. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon plans to visit Moscow in late August to discuss new conditions for gas deliveries and possible negotiate lower prices.

"We plan to get a discount [for gas] at around 20-30%," Dodon told NTV Moldova TV channel on Wednesday. "I think that talks at the highest level will be held in late August, and we will make a final decision," he added. The Moldovan president noted that this will allow not to raise tariffs in the next heating season.

Dodon expressed hope that new Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu will also visit Moscow soon. "I recommended the prime minister to visit Moscow. It is important to meet with our strategic partners. There are many issues waiting to be addressed at the level of ministries," he noted.

The Moldovan president reminded that dialogue with Russia at the level of governments and parliaments was blocked when Moldova's Democratic Party was in power.