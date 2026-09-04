Kalashnikov delivers major batch of AK-12 assault rifles to state customer

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has shipped a large batch of AK-12 assault rifles manufactured in 2023 to a government customer, the company reported.

"The Kalashnikov Group has shipped a large batch of 5.45-mm AK-12 assault rifles, model year 2023, to a government customer. The AK-12 is deservedly the most sought-after small arm of the Russian Armed Forces, as confirmed by the annually increasing volumes of its production," the statement reads.

The company noted that, thanks to the weapon’s proven effectiveness, interest in the AK family of assault rifles chambered for 5.45x39mm and 7.62x39mm mm cartridges is steadily rising among foreign partners entering into contracts with the company.