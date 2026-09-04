Russia to present upgraded equipment for Ka-52E helicopter at exhibition in Egypt

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosoboronexport arms exporter will display equipment for the upgraded Ka-52E combat helicopter at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, the company said in a statement.

"Rosoboronexport’s foreign partners are showing strong interest in Russian products that have been modernized using combat experience. At the El Alamein International Airshow 2026, a modernized version of the Ka-52E combat reconnaissance/attack helicopter will be on display, featuring the GOES-451M gyro-stabilized optoelectronic system and the 305E light multipurpose guided missile," the statement reads.

It noted that Rosoboronexport is ready to hold talks with delegations from friendly countries regarding the full range of weapons and military equipment on display. In addition, Rosoboronexport has scheduled meetings with representatives of the armed forces and industry from African and Middle Eastern countries to discuss prospects for military-technical cooperation, including industrial partnership initiatives.