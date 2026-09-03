Russia to showcase Su-57E fighter jet with cutting-edge weaponry at exhibition in Egypt

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet, equipped with advanced weaponry, will be unveiled for the first time at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, the state tech corporation Rostec reported.

"The Russian fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet will be presented in its export configuration at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, featuring radically new weaponry that has never before been demonstrated either in Russia or abroad. As part of the flight program, the aircraft will perform aerobatic maneuvers," Rostec said in a statement.