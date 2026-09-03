Air defense system needs to be enhanced to prevent strikes on Russian facilities — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The air defense system needs to be strengthened to prevent attacks on Russian facilities, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"While the special military operation is ongoing, there is only one answer: to strengthen the air defense system," Putin replied to the session moderator’s question about how to prevent attacks on civilian targets in the Russian Federation, including oil refineries and marketplace warehouses.

The 2026 Eastern Economic Forum is being held from September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the EEF in 2026 is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government, with TASS serving as the general information partner.