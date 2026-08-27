Russia develops range of turrets, tripods for anti-UAV mobile armed units

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed a range of turrets and tripods to equip mobile air defense teams tasked with countering unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the manufacturer Zavoz.pro told TASS.

"A range of state-of-the-art turrets, tripods, and auxiliary equipment has been developed to equip mobile air defense teams deployed to protect industrial facilities, warehouse complexes, and other critical infrastructure sites. <…> The equipment is designed for the stable mounting of machine guns on a vehicle platform or directly on the ground when defending facilities against fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the company stated.

The equipment includes anti-aircraft tripods and turrets for the modernized Kalashnikov machine gun and Kalashnikov tank machine gun, an anti-aircraft tripod for Utyos/Kord large-caliber machine guns, and other products. "Today, mobile air defense units use various types of machine gun armament that were not always originally designed for use from a vehicle platform or temporary position. Our task was to create standardized solutions that would securely mount the weapons, provide a wide aiming sector, and reduce the operator’s workload," a Zavoz.pro representative said. The product lineup includes the latest vehicle-mounted turrets designed for installation in the bed of a pickup truck or on a light-duty truck. "The design securely mounts the weapon and allows the operator to track an aerial target across a wide aiming sector. Depending on the model, the turret can provide 360-degree horizontal rotation and a significant vertical aiming range," the organization said.

The equipment also includes mobile tripods for setting up temporary and permanent firing positions, designed to mount weapons directly on the ground. "The tripods can be used on various types of surfaces, including soil, concrete pads, and prepared positions. The collapsible design makes transportation easier and allows the product to be quickly prepared for operation. <…> This enables the crew to monitor a significant sector of airspace and track targets moving at different altitudes and in different directions," the company added.