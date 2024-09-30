US-led coalition aircraft violate Syrian airspace seven times in 24 hours

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The aircraft of the US-led international coalition violated Syria’s airspace near Al Tanf seven times over the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"Seven violations of the rules of using Syria’s airspace by the coalition’s aircraft were registered in the area of Al Tanf over the past 24 hours: by a pair of F-15 fighters, a pair of A-10 attack aircraft (twice) and an MQ-9 reconnaissance and attack drone," he said.

The center also registered six violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition in the reported period. The incidents were related to drone flights not coordinated with the Russian side.