Yevkurov appointed deputy head of Russia’s Council for Military Security of Border Regions

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Andrey Bulyga will be responsible for logistics supplies, transport and assistance to civilian authorities in the evacuation of citizens

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov has been appointed deputy head of the Coordination Council for Military Security of the Borderline Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Regions, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said on Tuesday.

"I have appointed Colonel General Yevkurov who is currently staying directly in the Kursk Region as deputy head of the Coordination Council. I want to stress again that these officials must be in direct contact with the regions round the clock. No question must be left without attention," the defense chief said.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Andrey Bulyga will be responsible for logistics supplies, transport and assistance to civilian authorities in the evacuation of citizens. Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko will be responsible for military-technical provision (armament, special and military hardware), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

In addition, Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Fradkov will deal with engineering support and construction. Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of Staff of the Defense Ministry Oleg Savelyev will oversee interagency interaction and coordination. Chief of the Defense Ministry’s Main Military Medical Department Dmitry Trishkin will be in charge of medical provision, the ministry specified.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that a representative of the General Staff and the commanders of the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk Operational Commands would be responsible in the Coordination Council for the protection of citizens and territories from attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles and other attack weapons.

Russian delegation led by Navy chief to hold talks in India
"The parties are expected to hold talks, discussing the current situation and the prospects for the development of Russian-Indian naval cooperation," the statement reads
Ukrainian troops sustaining heavy casualties in Kursk area, says POW
The captured soldier said that Ukraine’s military command had punished him several times for his refusal to fight
Germany must answer all questions from Russia regarding Nord Stream pipelines — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that the Ukrainians would not have been able to carry out the attack against the Nord Streams without US support
China looks to take relations with Russia to new level — vice premier
He Lifeng noted that the trade turnover between Russia and China amounted to about $240 billion in 2023, showing solid growth compared to 2022
Russian law enforcers probe into actions of US journalists in Sudzha — MFA
Earlier, The Washington Post reporters entered the territory of the Kursk Region together with Ukrainian troops
Response to Kiev over Kursk incursion is supreme commander-in-chief’s competence — Lavrov
Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Russia’s steady advance in DPR indicates weakness of Kiev’s strategy — WaPo
The report said that Russia enjoys a significant superiority over the Ukrainian troops both in man-and firepower
Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates Artyomovo community in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 570 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Ukrainian forces fragmented in border area near Kursk — Russian commander
According to the report, "by means of aerial and ground-based reconnaissance," the enemy is being tracked and hit by heavy fire
Iran demands US proof of Tehran's alleged interference in presidential election
Such claims are unsubstantiated and devoid of any standing, Iran's permanent mission to the UN said
Georgia’s ruling party to declare ex-PM’s party unconstitutional in case of election win
The Georgian Dream’s leaders are confident that the National Movement still has sponsors abroad, that is, the forces that have been demanding for two years that Georgia open a second front against Russia
Thousands of protesters move to Democratic Party Convention venue in Chicago
The rally is in support of Palestine and against further US military aid to Israel
BRICS to suspend admitting new members for a while — Lavrov
"By the overwhelming majority, the ten nations decided to ‘take a pause’ with new members to ‘take in’ the new members who have doubled the association," he said at a meeting with speaker of Belarus
Biden questions Trump's psychological state of mind
Biden ralso esponded in the affirmative when asked if he was ready for a transfer of power
Nord Streams sabotage suspect left Poland on July 6 — newspaper
The newspaper pointed out that Poland later sent a letter to German prosecutors informing them that the suspect had left the country
Musk says he did not donate Tesla Cybertruck to Chechnya’s head
"Are you seriously so retarded that you think I donated a Cybertruck to a Russian general? That’s amazing," Elon Musk noted
Ukrainian troops shoot two civilians in Sudzha district of Kursk Region — eyewitness
The local resident said that while his nephew was helping evacuate citizens from the area, a Ukrainian quadcopter drone attacked them
Russian MFA sees no chance of talks with Ukraine under current circumstances
iscussion was given to the situation around Ukraine, Mikhail Galuzin said
Ukrainian army’s defenses in Novogrodovka in DPR ‘crack at the seams’ — military
According to the military sources in the DPR, the Ukrainian military has fled positions on the northeastern outskirts of Novogrodovka
Orthodox Christianity being eradicated in Ukraine — diplomat
"Honor to those residents of Ukraine of all nationalities, who preserve the true Orthodox Christianity in Ukraine, at a price - including their own life - while fully realizing how high the stakes are," Maria Zakharova said
Kiev troops will be forced to retreat from Russia after attack on Kursk region — expert
According to Monica Duffy Toft, Kiev’s surviving troops and equipment "will be redistributed, after rest and refit, to other critical areas of Ukraine’s front with Russia"
Russia’s Battlegroup West seize 30 Ukrainian army’s strongholds over past day
Battlegroup West’s motor rifle units improved their forward edge positions
No doubts US is behind Nord Stream sabotage acts — Lavrov
On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system
Ka-52 can leave zone of enemy fire in minimum time after strike — Rostec
This helicopter is capable of more than 30-degree pitch-up maneuver and make dive turns in a matter of seconds
Berlin exchanges Nord Stream explosion data with Moscow — German foreign ministry
The investigation continues and therefore German authorities believe that interim results should not be reported, the spokesperson noted
Putin, Russian troops "to sweep Ukrainian military" in Kursk Region — Lukashenko
Belarus and Russia see that Western countries may send in its military formations directly to Ukraine, Lukashenko noted
Europeans turning blind eye to Ukraine’s Nazi ties as they support Kiev — expert
Caroline Galacteros lambasted the renewed use of those symbols as "sinister and absolutely hideous"
Hezbollah missile unit commander killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon
An aircraft eliminated Hussein Ali Hussein in the area of Deir Qanoun, IDF said.
Chinese State Council premier arrives in Moscow to meet with Putin, Mishustin
Li Qiang is visiting Russia at Mishustin’s invitation
Seventeen reported killed in Ukrainian attacks in Kursk Region
Of over 140 injured people, 75, including four children, have been hospitalized, the official said
Ukraine fires 220 shells, 33 UAVs at Belgorod Region over day
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, four private houses, ten cars, two industrial enterprises, a power line and a communications infrastructure facility were damaged
Germany says it can’t inform Russia of ongoing Nord Stream investigation
A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry stated that Berlin rejects Russian complaints about the investigation into the Nord Stream blasts
Russian Su-34 bomber destroys Ukrainian armor by glide bombs in Kursk Region
The strike against enemy’s fortified targets was delivered by upgraded aerial bombs
Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region did not affect frontline situation in LPR — official
It is noted that the enemy began to use bombardment tactics very often and to fire large amounts of shells at Kremennaya, including civilian facilities
Press review: Putin aims to keep steady hand in South Caucasus and DNC officially begins
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 20th
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Russian marines capture several Ukrainian servicemen in Kursk Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the marines stopped the advance of the column
Ukrainian army planned to enter Kursk to bargain for peace — Russian commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that the attack involved all that the Ukrainian army "could gather," including tanks and armored vehicles
Power facilities damaged in northern Ukraine
According to the administration, over 18,500 consumers in 72 settlements were cut off from power as a result
Georgia needs to prepare to restore territorial integrity, ruling party says
Rapidly changing developments around Georgia may create such a situation at any time and the Georgian authorities must be prepared for that, the party stressed
Russia continues to suppress Ukrainian breakthrough attempts in Kursk area — top commander
The enemy is trying to break through into our territory around the clock, Apty Alaudinov said
Kiev may run out of money for combat pay next month, captive Ukrainian soldier says
According to Vitaly, the accounts of the majority of civilians are currently being processed via military commissariats
Venezuela to convene world ant-fascist congress — President Maduro
According to Bolivaria Republic's leader, invitations will be sent to "thinkers, intellectuals, actors", from Africa, Asia, Europe, the United States, Latin America, and Caribbean countries."
Much-vaunted Patriots can’t even defend themselves
In the course of the special military operation, it was confirmed that Russian air defense systems have the potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities
FACTBOX: Drone attack leads to diesel blaze at warehouse in Rostov Region
According to the district’s administration, firefighters are still working to put out the fire, and there is no threat of the flames spreading to residential buildings and neighboring facilities
Russia tests latest Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun system on battlefield
As its characteristic feature, the system is mounted on a new tracked chassis, which enables it to escort and cover air defense systems on the march in the snow and on rough terrain
West refuses to help Zelensky get back Ukrainian refugees — agency
However, the agency did not provide a list of countries the Ukrainian leader turned to with such requests
Russian forces push Ukrainian troops out of several strongholds in Svatovo area in LPR
According to the report, Ukrainian troops themselves abandoned their positions and ran light-handed towards the Oskol reservoir
Arctic ports require development — presidential aide
For the Northern Sea Route to assume the role of one of main Russian transport thoroughfares, it is required to modernize the infrastructure and ensure development of Northern Sea Route ports, in the first instance the ones like Murmansk, Archangelsk, Dikson, Tiksi, and Pevek
West makes Zelensky scapegoat on Nord Streams sabotage issue — expert
Dr. Krissada Promvek, Associate Professor at Ramkhamhaeng University, believes that Washington is behind the operation
Ukrainian troops in Kakhovka hurting for ammunition, Russian serviceman says
"The adversary is still trying to break through to the islands from the right bank," according to the report
Ukrainian servicemen shot Kursk Region residents at point-blank range — top commander
According to Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov, they used civilians, including children, as human shields
Russia, Azerbaijan start producing oil tankers — Putin
"Their use, particularly on the Azov-Black Sea and Caspian routes, will make it possible to noticeably scale up deliveries of energy resources to global markets," the Russian leader said
Russian embassy slams 'immoral' statements by top UK defense official on Kursk Region
The Russian embassy said that UK Defense Secretary John Healy's "lamentations" about growing instability in the world are "steeped in hypocrisy"
Enemy troops relocating to another area in Kursk Region for new attack — Russian commander
"Most of the troops that tried to advance yesterday were eliminated, as well as some of their equipment," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Zelensky wouldn’t have dared to attack Kursk Region if US hadn’t asked him — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also likened Ukrainian’s statements about who gave the go-ahead for the attack on the Kursk Region to a "child’s babble"
Putin reveals EU resale scheme of Gazprom’s gas at spot prices may be fueling crisis
The Russian President also recalled that the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline has been switched to reverse mode
Attack on Kursk Region 'highly risky play' for Kiev, expert says
"The Russians continue to attack from five directions in Donbass," Markus Reisner noted
Ukrainian troops retreating from Kupyansk use civilians as human shields — expert
Andrey Marochko specified that due to losing a number of positions in the area of Peschanoye, the adversary began redeploying personnel, arms and military hardware from the line of combat engagement to Kovsharovka
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
FACTBOX: Russian troops take Krupets back: situation in Kursk Region
Kiev lost up to 340 servicemen and 19 armored vehicles, including five Bradley infantry fighting vehicles throughout the day
Lavrov says West looking for someone to replace Zelensky
The Russian Foreign Minister said that the German and American press are starting to slowly "dump" the Ukrainian leader and "create the image of a loser"
Ukraine moves its best units from DPR to Kursk Region — officer
According to Russian law enforcement, Ukraine has pulled troops from near Krasnoarmeisk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine), Rodinskoye, Konstantinovka and a number of small localities
Ukrainian forces unprepared for Russia’s resistance in Kursk Region — Chechen commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that Ukrainian combat hardware is currently under attack by a large number of Russian units
Russian Deputy PM Chernyshenko meets his Chinese counterpart He Lifeng in Moscow
Talks within the framework of the 28th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on preparing regular meetings of the Russian and Chinese heads of government will be held on August 19 and 20
Captured Ukrainian soldiers play like they’re civilians, outed by phone data — official
Apty Alaudinov called the Ukrainian soldiers operating in the Kursk Region a bunch of thugs
US intelligence says Iran tried to hack Trump, Harris campaign headquarters
According to the US intelligence services, Iran, as well as Russia, allegedly "employed these tactics not only in the United States during this and prior federal election cycles but also in other countries around the world"
By attacking Russia’s Kursk Region Kiev weakens its positions in east Ukraine — FT
The newspaper said that "Russian soldiers are still grinding their way through Ukrainian defenses, capturing villages and towns and bringing Moscow closer to its stated goal of complete control of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine"
Russian MFA protests to US diplomat over illegal visit of US reporters to Kursk Region
According to the statement, Russian agencies will conduct investigative activities to bring to justice the American journalists that entered the Kursk region
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Belarusian president says preparing republic’s citizens to his stepping down
"I want no disappointment or failure," he said in an interview for the News of the Week program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel
Putin’s proposal on Ukraine valid, talks impossible at this time — Kremlin aide
The timeframe for any potential talks "depends on the situation, including on the battlefield," Yury Ushakov said
Press review: Russia shuts down Ukraine talk reports and Putin pays visit to Azerbaijan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 19th
West stops denying presence of mercenaries in Ukraine — special operation participant
The mercenaries most often use Western weapons
American family escapes moral decline in US, seeks asylum, better life in Russia
Irina Volk noted that Leo and Chantel Heyer were born and raised in New York
Kiev’s plans and Ukrainian losses: latest update on situation in Kursk Region
Ukrainian troops are regrouping in the Kursk Region in an attempt to stage an attack at another location but Russian forces are in control of the situation, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said
Russian grenade launchers take it to enemy troop clusters near Kursk
Operators of grenade launchers open massive fire to hit the enemy
Ukraine requests heavy equipment, emergency vehicles from NATO
The agency did not specify the locations for the transfer of the requested equipment, noting that the supplying countries should negotiate this directly with Kiev's representatives
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Over 800 people evacuated from Kursk Region during past day
According to Tolmacheva, 84 temporary accommodation centers have been set up in the region, with more than 6,700 people, including 1,400 children, staying there
Beslan terrorists received support from abroad — Putin
The Russian president pointed to "all kinds of aid: moral, political, informational and financial"
Russian army hits Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Zaporozhye Region — politician
One field warehouse and many pieces of equipment were destroyed
Innovative Russian ground drones doing damage in special op
It is specified that the division assembles its automated systems using parts from consumer-grade self-balancing scooters - the engineers utilize their control elements and wheels
TASS journalists barred from covering 2024 Paris Paralympics
The Paralympics Organizing Committee previously approved the accreditation of two journalists from the agency, but changed its decision upon second review
Russian paratroopers destroy Ukrainian mortar team, infantry in stronghold in DPR
Active operations by assault groups of Tula paratroopers are supported by armored groups on BMD-4M fourth-generation airborne assault vehicles
Putin states positive development of economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan
During the talks, special attention was paid to increasing mutually beneficial trade cooperation, the Russian leader added
US, Europe must stop Zelensky's terrorist plans against nuclear power plant — Maduro
Venezuelan President said that West have to guarantee political negotiations for the final surrender of Kiev
About 55 projectiles launched at Israel from Lebanon, fires break out
According to the IDF press service, no injuries were reported
Russian forces rout powerful Ukrainian combat group, liberate major community in DPR
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Around 2,500 tons of humanitarian cargoes delivered to borderline Kursk Region
"The aid will be distributed among locals who have refused to evacuate to safer places," Artyom Sharov said
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian sabotage group, capture two servicemen — fighter
According to the captured soldiers, both of them had been mobilized and are scouts
Putin makes it clear that talks with Kiev are now impossible — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister refuted allegations about contacts ahead of potential Qatar-and Turkey-mediated talks with Kiev, slamming them as mere rumors
Attack on Kursk Region hit headlines, but Kiev achieved no real gains — expert
George Beebe said that "Ukraine moved air defense assets toward the border with Russia, but this exposed their positions to devastating Russian strikes"
Trump would like Musk to be his adviser if he wins election — news agency
US ex-President said that he will offer to the businessman a position
US should immediately negotiate with Russia, Ukraine — presidential candidate
"We need to engage in basic diplomacy," Jill Stein said
First train with containers from China sent to Tula Region from Archangelsk
The first train contains 78 containers with auto parts en route from the Solombalka Station to the Tula Region
Kiev sustains roughly 350 casualties near Kursk in past day, enemy logistics under attack
According to the report, during the hostilities in the Kursk direction, the enemy has lost over 4,130 servicemen, 58 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 50 armored personnel carriers, 299 armored combat vehicles
Russian Navy chief visits India to explore new areas of cooperation — top brass
The Indian Defense Ministry said they discussed "measures to further strengthen cooperation between the navies"
Russia blacklists 32 British think tank experts — Russian Foreign Ministry
The list includes nine structures - Forward Strategy Limited, Institute for Statecraft, Media Diversity Institute, Toro Risk Solutions, Chatham House, Open Knowledge Foundation, Privacy International, Peace Child International, Aga Khan Foundation - and 32 of their employees
Claims of amateur divers blowing up Nord Streams smokescreen for true culprits — diplomat
On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea near the Danish island of Bornholm
