Yevkurov appointed deputy head of Russia’s Council for Military Security of Border Regions

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov has been appointed deputy head of the Coordination Council for Military Security of the Borderline Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Regions, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said on Tuesday.

"I have appointed Colonel General Yevkurov who is currently staying directly in the Kursk Region as deputy head of the Coordination Council. I want to stress again that these officials must be in direct contact with the regions round the clock. No question must be left without attention," the defense chief said.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Andrey Bulyga will be responsible for logistics supplies, transport and assistance to civilian authorities in the evacuation of citizens. Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko will be responsible for military-technical provision (armament, special and military hardware), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

In addition, Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Fradkov will deal with engineering support and construction. Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of Staff of the Defense Ministry Oleg Savelyev will oversee interagency interaction and coordination. Chief of the Defense Ministry’s Main Military Medical Department Dmitry Trishkin will be in charge of medical provision, the ministry specified.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that a representative of the General Staff and the commanders of the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk Operational Commands would be responsible in the Coordination Council for the protection of citizens and territories from attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles and other attack weapons.