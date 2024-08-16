MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities plan to strike Kursk and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants to accuse Russia of a provocation, the Kharkov Region military-civilian administration’s Department of the Interior said.

"By this point, we know about the intention to attack Kursk and Zaporozhye NPPs in Kurchatov and in Energodar. The goal of these strike is to accuse Russia of a provocation (of self-shelling), which could become a justification for a nuclear strike at Ukrainian territory," the department said on its Telegram channel, adding that his information was obtained during the interrogation of Ukrainian servicemen from the 82nd Air Assault Brigade.

Military reporter Marat Khayrullin also said that Kiev is preparing a nuclear provocation, citing Ukrainian sources. According to the reporter, "the probability is very high" that the Ukrainian forces will strike either Kursk or Zaporozhye NPP.

"They plan to strike the depleted nuclear fuel storage facilities," he said on his Telegram channel. According to the reporter, "special warheads have already been delivered to the town of Zholtiye Vody, Dnepropetrovsk Region, at the Vostochny ore refinery.".