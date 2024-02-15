Putin promises domestic defense industry a lot of work in coming years

NIZHNY TAGIL, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that the domestic defense-industrial sector has a lot of work ahead, as it will have to meet all current needs and replenish strategic reserves.

While talking to the workers of Uralvagonzavod company, the head of state outlined the tasks of the defense industry for the next 5-10 years. Putin noted that the defense industry "needs to meet the needs of today and needs to restore all strategic reserves."

"Therefore, there is more than enough work for the defense sector as such," the President said.