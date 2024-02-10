Russian forces launch 31 group strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian forces have conducted 31 group strikes with precision weapons and drones on the facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex that produced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned surface vessels, as well as munitions, and all the designated targets were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Between February 4 and 10, 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 31 group strikes with precision-guided weapons, including long-range air and sea-based weapons, and unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex. The production facilities of enterprises producing and repairing aircraft, surveillance and strike UAVs and unmanned surface vessels, coastal and operational-tactical missile systems, as well as rockets for multiple-launch rocket systems, have been hit," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that the deployment sites of Ukrainian military units, nationalists and foreign mercenaries had been hit as well.

"The goals of the strikes have been accomplished," the Russian Defense Ministry concluded.