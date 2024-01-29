Military institute to launch two biological protection premises

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The 48th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry prepares to commission two new buildings built to study biological protection, the Defense Ministry said commenting the inspection of the institute by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"The defense minister checked infrastructure development of the 48th institute of the Defense Ministry. Head of the Russian (Nuclear, Biological and Chemical) NBC Protection forces Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov reported to Sergey Shoigu that the institute prepares to commission two new buildings of the scientific research cluster. The main construction stage has been completed," it said.

The new laboratories are created to study biological protection. They will help rapidly expose biological threats, design and produce indication and prophylactic means, including vaccines, and test their effectiveness, and participate in international investigations of the facts of the likely use of biological agents, it added.

"One of the practical research results in the field is the design and creation of the first in the world vaccine for the new coronavirus infection, as well as vaccines for Ebola fever, the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and universal vaccine for flu," the ministry said.

The institute also reported to Shoigu about the development of social infrastructure.