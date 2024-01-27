Ukrainian forces losses in Donetsk sector reach up to 250 military personnel over day

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction over the day amounted to up to 250 military killed and wounded, two enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Shumy and Bogdanovka, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Group of Forces, with the support of artillery fire, repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shumy and Bogdanovka, and also defeated Ukrainian forces and equipment in the areas of the settlements of Krasnoe, Kleshcheevka, Andreevka, Georgievka, Novomikhailovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the enemy lost up to 250 military personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three cars, as well as an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount.