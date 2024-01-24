Damaged Rostov-on-Don submarine to be repaired by end of June

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The repairs of the damaged Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine of project 636.3 of the Black Sea fleet will be completed in June 2024, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS.

"The Sevastopol Shipyard (affiliate of Zvyozdochka Shipyard) will complete the repairs of the Rostov-on-Don and eliminate the damage inflicted on September 13, 2023 by a Ukrainian cruise missile strike at the enterprise by the end of the first half of the year," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of the report.

The 13th Shipyard is the main contractor for the overhaul. The Admiralty Shipyard that built the submarine also participates, the source said.

On September 13, 2023, Ukraine delivered a missile strike at the Sevmorzavod Shipyard in Sevastopol where the Rostov-on-Don sub and the Minsk big amphibious assault ship of the Baltic fleet were undergoing an overhaul. The Defense Ministry said both damaged warships would be restored to continue service in their fleets.

A source told TASS the damage sustained by the Rostov-on-Don was not critical and will not considerably prolong the overhaul of the submarine.

Several warships of the Baltic and Northern fleets entered the Black Sea before Russian launched the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.