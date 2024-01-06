Russia repels four Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area, enemy lost over 80 servicemen

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup West operating in the Kupyansk area repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost over 80 servicemen and seven pieces of equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Kupyansk area, the western battlegroup repelled four counterattacks by the assault groups of the Ukrainian 30th and 32nd mechanized brigades near the village of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region. In addition, enemy strongholds near Kislovka, Kotlyarovka, Tabayevka and Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region were hit. As a result, more than 80 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored personnel carriers, three vehicles, an Olkha multiple launch rocket system and a Gvozdika howitzer were destroyed," the ministry said.