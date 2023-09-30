Russian forces destroy two Western-made artillery systems in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a US-made M119 howitzer and a British-made FH70 artillery system in the Zaporozhye Region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"A US-made M119 towed howitzer, a British-made FH70 artillery system, two D-30 howitzers and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed by counter-battery fire," the statement reads.

The ministry added that Russian aircraft and artillery units had defeated enemy forces near Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, eliminating up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles.