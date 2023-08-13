Ukraine’s military destroys humanitarian aid center by large-caliber shell in Kherson area

GENICHESK, August 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military destroyed a humanitarian aid center by a large-caliber shell in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, the municipal district’s administration said on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Early in the morning on August 13, 2023, the humanitarian aid headquarters in the town of Alyoshki was destroyed by a direct hit of a large-caliber shell fired by Ukrainian Neo-Nazis from the right bank [of the Dnieper River]. Fortunately, there are no casualties," the statement reads.

It is not the first time that the headquarters was attacked by the Ukrainian military, it said.

"On July 3, a powerful blast hit the premises a meter away from the building where food aid parcels and bottled water were dispensed," the statement says.