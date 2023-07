MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost over 600 troops in battles in the zone of the special military operation in the past day, according to the data released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Saturday.

The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 315 troops in the Donetsk area, 210 in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas, 70 in the Krasny Liman area and 20 in the Kupyansk area, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported.