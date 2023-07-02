Russian air defense shoots down Su-25 attack aircraft, intercepts four HIMARS shells

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian air defense forces shot down a Su-25 attack aircraft, four HIMARS MLRS shells, one HARM missile, and intercepted 14 UAVs of Ukraine were in a day in the Zaporozhye region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Air defense systems shot down a Su-25 attack aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near the settlement of Novoandreevka, Zaporozhye region. Four HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, as well as one HARM anti-radar missile, were intercepted in a day," he said.

In addition, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Soledar, Krasnaya Gora, Yakovlevka, Volodino, Egorovka, Orlinskoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, Kuibyshevo in the Zaporozhye region, Belogorivka and Novokrasnyanka in the Lugansk People's Republic, he added.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 445 aircraft, 240 helicopters, 4,859 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 anti-aircraft missile systems, 10,472 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,134 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 5 300 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 11,365 special military vehicles.