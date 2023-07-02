Russian forces repel 11 attacks from Ukraine in Donetsk direction

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian Southern Group of Forces over the past day repelled 11 attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"In the course of active defense, units of the southern group of forces successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Donetsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Artemovsk, Vodiyanoye, Novobakhmutovka, Severnoye, Pervomayskoye, and Maryinka of the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.