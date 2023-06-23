Moscow alarmed by Kiev’s claims Russia has mined ZNPP — ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, June 23. /TASS/. Russia is extremely alarmed by Kiev's increasingly frequent allegations that Russia has mined the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.

"The increasingly paranoid allegations by the ring-leaders of the Kiev regime that Russia has allegedly mined the Zaporozhye NPP and is preparing to blow it up are extremely alarming," Nebenzya said. "The IAEA mission led by the organization’s Director-General Rafael Grossi, who recently visited the plant, saw for itself the absurdity of such charges."