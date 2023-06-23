Top Russian security official holds Russian-Kazakh security consultations in Almaty

ALMATY, June 23. /TASS/. Russian-Kazakh consultations on security issues took place in Almaty, led by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Kazakh Presidential Aide and Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov, along with staff from the two countries’ respective security councils and relevant ministries and agencies.

The Russian Security Council press office reported that the meeting’s agenda covered Russian-Kazakh cooperation in the current geopolitical situation. Special attention was paid to the joint fight against terrorism and religious extremism in Central Asia.

The consultations concluded with separate talks between Patrushev and Nurdauletov. The security council heads "discussed in detail the problems of regional security, as well as the main directions of interaction between the staffs of the security councils, national security structures, special services and law enforcement agencies of the two countries."