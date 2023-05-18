Russian troops to liberate Artyomovsk soon, says DPR head

KAZAN, May 18. /TASS/. Russian troops will liberate Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut by Ukraine) shortly, acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Thursday.

"In the short-term perspective, I see the liberation of this settlement," the acting DPR head told reporters, responding to a question from TASS.

"I can’t name the date so far because there are a lot of factors," he added.

The acting DPR head is taking part in the Kazan-hosted international economic forum, Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

Artyomovsk was a major transportation hub for the Ukrainian army’s supplies in Donbass. Fierce fighting for the city is underway. On April 18, Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting DPR head, told TASS that Russian forces controlled already almost 90% of the territory of Artyomovsk.

Meanwhile, the situation in Artyomovsk remains tense. The Ukrainian battlegroup is holding a sector in the western part of the city. Russian forces are helping civilians remaining in the area of combat operations to evacuate.