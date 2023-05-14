Six Ukrainian HIMARS rockets, 18 drones downed by Russian forces — defense ministry

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Six Ukrainian HIMARS rockets and 18 drones were downed by Russian air defense systems in the course of the special military operation over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"During the day, air defense systems intercepted six HIMARS MLRS rockets. Apart from that, 18 Ukrainian drones were downed near the settlements of Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region, Kirillovka, Spornoye, Veseloye, Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Novoalexandrovka, Oborotnovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Petrovka and Zhovtnevoye in the Kharkov Region," he said.

According to Konashenkov, as many as 425 planes, 231 helicopters, 4,135 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 air defense systems, 9,159 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launch systems, 4,813 artillery systems and mortars, and 10,193 special military cars have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.