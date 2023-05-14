Russia says its forces eliminated about 200 Ukrainian troops near Krasnoye in DPR

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a result of the attacks in the area of Krasny in the Donetsk People's Republic amounted to about 200 military personnel as killed and wounded, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The attacks of the battalion tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repelled by units of the 4th motorized rifle brigade south of the settlement of Krasnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, as a result of which the enemy lost about two hundred military personnel killed and wounded," he said.