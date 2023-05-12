Two Russian Tu-95MS planes made planned 13-hour sortie over Chukchi Sea — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carrier planes carried out a planned 13-hour sortie over neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Friday.

"Two long-range aviation Tu-95MS strategic missile carrier planes carried out a planned sortie over neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea. The sortie lasted for slightly over 13 hours. During the sortie, the crews performed an aerial refueling," the Ministry said.

The planes were escorted by MiG-31, Su-30SM and Su-35S planes of the Eastern Military District air and air defense forces.

The Defense Ministry added that long-range aviation crews regularly fly over neutral waters of the Arctic, Northern Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, as well as the Pacific. It also noted that all sorties of Russian Aerospace Forces’ planes are performed in strict compliance with the International Air Law.